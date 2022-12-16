City of Jasper Regular Meeting of Utility Board Monday December 19th

The City of Jasper will host its Regular Meeting of the Utility Board. Members of the governing body will meet in person in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 7:00 PM on Monday, December 19th. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or electronically via Zoom. Login information to attend the meeting online can be found on our website.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/95573390713?pwd=c3hHdmhiQ1lZa1g5S3dTdzVxQXlWdz09
Dial In: +1.312.626.6799 OR +1.301.715.8592
Meeting ID: 955 7339 0713
Passcode: 098599 )
