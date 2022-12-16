Jasper Police Detective Greg Brescher Appointed Detective Sergeant

The Jasper Board of Public Works and Safety appointed Jasper Police Detective Greg Brescher as the department’s newest Detective Sergeant.

“I am excited for Detective Brescher to be promoted to Sergeant. He has always strived to do great things for the department and for the citizens of Jasper,” Chief Nathan J. Schmitt said. “I know this will continue in his new position as Sergeant.”

Detective Sgt. Brescher has served with the department as a dispatcher and auxiliary from 2008-2013, and as a patrolman from 2013-2018. In 2018, Brescher was assigned to the Detective division. In addition to his duties of patrol, Brescher is a car seat technician, CVSA examiner, Bike Patrol, Field Training Officer, ILEA Honor graduate, and Honor Guard officiate.

He is a member of the local Fraternal Order of Police and Multi-Disciplinary Team member, a past member of the Emergency Response Team. Brescher graduated from Vincennes University with an associate’s Degree in Conservation Law Enforcement.

Detective Sgt. Brescher and his wife, April, live in Ireland with their 3 children.