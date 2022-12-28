Memorial Hospital January 2023 Fitness Class Schedule
A minimum of 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity on most days of the week is recommended. Regular physical activity has numerous health benefits, which is why Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center offers a variety of fitness classes for people of all ages. All classes are held at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper (unless noted otherwise).
The following is a list of classes being offered in November:
- Get Fit Flex
- Power 60
- Jazzercise Strength45
- Jazzercise Lo
- Pump 2.0
- Get Fit
- Yoga Fitness
- Flow Yoga (New)
- Barre Above
- SOULfusion
For class details or to register for the classes, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399