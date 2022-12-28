Memorial Hospital January 2023 Fitness Class Schedule

Latest News

 A minimum of 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity on most days of the week is recommended.  Regular physical activity has numerous health benefits, which is why Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center offers a variety of fitness classes for people of all ages.  All classes are held at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper (unless noted otherwise). 



  • Get Fit Flex
  • Power 60
  • Jazzercise Strength45
  • Jazzercise Lo
  • Pump 2.0
  • Get Fit
  • Yoga Fitness
  •         Flow Yoga (New)
  •         Barre Above
  •         SOULfusion

 

For class details or to register for the classes, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399

