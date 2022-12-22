WBDC, WAXL, and WJTS To Provide Lots of Holiday Programming This Season – 18 WJTS News Shorts

Bill Potter provides the various program scheduling for 101 County WBDC, 103.3 The Fix, and 18 WJTS-TV for the next coming weeks! See all the individual program times and dates below.

WBDC:

Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24th, WBDC 100.9 FM will feature the live broadcast of the Holy Family Children’s Mass at 4:00pm, the Salem United Church Of Christ Service will be broadcast live at 7:00pm. The Huntingburg United Methodist Church Christmas Eve Service will be aired at 9:00pm, and the Christmas Eve Mass from the St. Meinrad Archabbey at 11:00pm. On Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25th, in addition to favorite country Christmas tunes, WBDC 100.9 FM will air at 1:00pm, a music special produced by the US Air Force featuring Pentatonix called “A Red, White, & Air Force Blue Christmas”.

WAXL:

“The Fix” 103.3 FM WAXL will feature the live broadcast of the beautiful Christmas Eve Mass from the Monastery Of Immaculate Conception featuring the Sisters of St. Benedict. The service and air time begin just before 10:00pm. WAXL 103.3 The Fix will also the music special featuring Pentatonix called “A Red, White, & Air Force Blue Christmas” at 2:00pm.

WJTS:

WJTS TV 18, Jasper features a variety of television Christmas specials including several local services and programs. Saturday, Christmas Eve, 18 WJTS features a Christmas movie “My Dad Is Scrooge” at 3:00pm followed at 5:00pm by the Christmas presentation of the Celebration Singers. The broadcast of the Celebration Singers was recorded earlier in the month at the St. Ferdinand Church. On Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25th WJTS TV starts programming with Music And The Spoken Word “We Need A Little Christmas” at 9:00am. The St. Joseph’s Catholic Midnight Mass will be featured at 11:00am followed by the Santa Claus Christmas Parade at 12:30pm. The Christmas service from Salem United Church Of Christ will air at 2:00pm ET, and the Christmas programs from the Jasper and Southridge High School band and choral programs air at 5:00pm ET. Tune in WJTS on Sunday January 1st New Years Day at 12:30pm for the Parade of Parades featuring all the parades from 2022 recorded and aired by WJTS.

Story by Bill Potter.