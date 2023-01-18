Latest News

Monday With The Mayor, Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide (1-2-23) 18 WJTS Newscast for January 2nd, 2023 State Senator Mark Messmer Talks Senate Enrolled Act 551 Child Abuse and Neglect has Claimed the Lives of 60 kids in Indiana in 2022 Health Department Urges Parents to Have Children Tested for Lead Under a New Law

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post