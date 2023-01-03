Jim and Linda Ferree were last seen around 11:30 am on Monday, January 2nd, near their home in Laconia, Indiana. Mr. and Mrs. Ferree are 89 and 90 years old, respectively. Linda lives with late-onset dementia. While Jim has no history of cognitive decline it’s possible he was confused by driving during heavy rain.

The couple was last seen driving their 2009 blue 2500 Chevy Silverado with an Indiana license plate TK47NEA along with a black and red “Farmall” plate on the front.

Harrison County Law Enforcement has enlisted the help of several other agencies and documented volunteers to search over 700 miles of Harrison County roads and some areas of Floyd and Meade counties in Kentucky. They are asking anyone traveling roadways to pay extra attention to embankments, wood lines, driveways, parks, or any other location where the Ferree Chevy may be parked or stranded.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Jim and Linda Ferree or their 2009 blue 2500 Chevy Silverado, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 812-738-3911.

Image Source: Harrison County Sheriff’s Department