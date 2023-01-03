Betty Jane Mullen, 76, of Huntingburg, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Heart to Heart Hospice in Evansville.

She was born January 17, 1946, in Jasper, Indiana to Nick and Emma Leora (Eckert) Strohmeyer; and married Louis Carl Mullen on May 25, 1963. Betty loved life, her family, and Jesus. She loved the simple life like mowing her grass, fishing, and just being outdoors. Her favorite spot was her back porch. She bowled, played Yahtzee, and loved campfires. She never met a stranger and would give the shirt off her back. Betty was generous, welcoming, and giving. Her favorite hobby was thrifting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Carl Mullen, who passed away June 3, 1997; her parents; and three siblings, Joseph Sprauer, Ruth Ann Kaetzel, and Helen Heichelbech.

She is survived by five children, Gloria (Robbie) Cummings of Evansville, Teresa (Gilbert) King of St. Anthony, Kathy “Kate” Mullen of Evansville, Cindy Lou Mullen of Huntingburg, and Shannon (Doug) Stillwell of Evansville; two brothers, DonieStrohmeyer of Huntingburg and Amos (Ramona) Strohmeyer of Utica, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Rita Sprauer of St. Johns, Michigan; (16) grandchildren and (15) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Reverend Gloria J. Cummings will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00-8:00 p.m., E.S.T., Tuesday.

Betty’s family wish to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for their service, care, and guidance. Her nurse Sara took good care of her. The inpatient facility in Evansville was a great blessing. Their love, attention, and quality care made this transition much easier for all of us. Condolences: www.nassandson.com