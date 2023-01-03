Blaine D. Martin, age 60, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:53 p.m. on , 2022, in Community Hospital North in Indianapolis, Indiana

Blaine was born in Fort Myers, Florida, on April 25, 1962, to William and Judith (Norris) Martin. He married Jeannine Torstrick on , 1983.

He worked for Kimball Office Furniture for 19 years and then became a freelance graphic designer.

Blaine fell in love with the Coca-Cola brand. He continued his passion for educating collectors on Coca-Cola items and their history through his website. www.earlycoke.com

He was avid in genealogy and wrote a book about his hometown in Rockville, Indiana. He

enjoyed playing the guitar and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jeannine Martin, Jasper, daughter; Hayley (Ty) Hunter, Jasper, son; Shelby Martin and fiancé Sarabeth Allen, Louisville, Ky, and two grandchildren; Addison and Lauren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life for Blaine D. Martin will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society in honor of his love for cats and dogs.

