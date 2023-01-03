Lena L. Seitz, age 105, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.
Lena was born in rural Dubois, Indiana, on November 9, 1917, to Tom and Katherine (Goller) Hemmerlein. She was preceded in death by her first husband John Seitz Jr. in 1959 and her second husband Nelson Seitz in 1975.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville. She was a retired farmer, an avid quilter, and enjoyed flowers and baking.
Surviving is one daughter, Carolyn (Kenneth) Schwartz, Sevierville, TN, three grandsons, seven great-grandchildren, two foster children, Elizabeth Sherill, Princeton, KY, and Lonnie (Annie) Volz, Orlando, FL, one stepdaughter, Rosemary (Bill) Emerson, Nortonville, KY, several foster grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one sister, Frances Seitz, and one niece, both of Jasper, IN.
Preceding her in death besides her husbands are one son-in-law, Kenneth Schwartz, one foster son-in-law, Larry Sherill, foster son, Donald Johnson, one grandson, Rodney Schwartz, and one foster grandchild, Randy Johnson.
A funeral service for Lena L. Seitz will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or to the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.
