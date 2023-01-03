Lena L. Seitz, age 105, passed away on , 2023, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Lena was born in rural Dubois, Indiana, on , 1917, to Tom and Katherine (Goller) Hemmerlein. She was preceded in death by her first husband John Seitz Jr. in 1959 and her second husband Nelson Seitz in 1975.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville. She was a retired farmer, an avid quilter, and enjoyed flowers and baking.

Surviving is one daughter, Carolyn (Kenneth) Schwartz, Sevierville, TN, three grandsons, seven great-grandchildren, two foster children, Elizabeth Sherill, Princeton, KY, and Lonnie (Annie) Volz, Orlando, FL, one stepdaughter, Rosemary (Bill) Emerson, Nortonville, KY, several foster grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one sister, Frances Seitz, and one niece, both of Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husbands are one son-in-law, Kenneth Schwartz, one foster son-in-law, Larry Sherill, foster son, Donald Johnson, one grandson, Rodney Schwartz, and one foster grandchild, Randy Johnson.

A funeral service for Lena L. Seitz will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2023, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or to the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.