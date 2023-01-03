St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be celebrating its 175th Anniversary in 2023 with events scheduled throughout the year.

From its humble beginnings at a rural meeting house on the outskirts of Haysville, St. Paul’s has served God through people from Dubois, Martin, Daviess, Pike, and surrounding counties since 1848. With multiple ministries to youth, seniors, and the general public, St. Paul’s is a focal point in the lives of thousands of area residents.

The second Sunday of each month is designated as Heritage Sunday, where different church organizations will bridge the past with the present while looking to the future. Evangelical Lutheran Church Bishop of the Indiana-Kentucky Synod, Bill Gafkjen, will be the special guest on Mother’s Day, May 14. Other events will be announced.

The pastor at St. Paul’s is Timothy Holt and the church is located 4 miles north of Jasper at the U.S. 231 caution light in Haysville. Weekly communion services are held at 9:00 AM every Sunday with Sunday School from 9:45-10:30 AM.