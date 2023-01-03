Memorial Hospital Foundation Scholarship Opportunities

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is offering over $77,000 in scholarship opportunities for current high school seniors or students currently enrolled in post-secondary education. A Scholarship Application must be completed by applicants and submitted online by March 15, 2023. For additional scholarship information or to apply, visit www.mhhcc.org/giving and click on “Scholarship Opportunities.”

For more information regarding these scholarship opportunities, please contact Deidra Church: at dchurch@mhhcc.org or call 812-996-8426.