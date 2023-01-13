Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and the Vincennes University Jasper Campus (VUJ) announced the 2023 Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame inductees at a press conference at earlier this morning.

2 inductees were chosen one active and one Historical Laureate. The 2023 laureates are Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman.

Dean of VUJ Dean Christian Blome announced the laureates for 2023 and also announced with the Ceremony will take place.

Dean Blome also explained how the event helps Junior Achievement.

Al MIHAIJLOVITS talks a little about where the money goes that is raised by Junior Achievement in Dubois County.

The Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of fame is scheduled for April 13 at 7:30 eastern time at the Huntingburg Event Center.

Mike Braun: Meyer Distributing (active)



Mike Braun is an entrepreneur with great vision. He started working at Meyer Body Company in 1981, bought half interest in 1986, and became sole owner in 1994 with only 15 employees, in Haysville, Indiana, with about 21,000 square feet of warehouse space and an office in a mobile home. Now there are over 1400 employees, in 48 states, and in Canada, with over 4 million square feet of warehouse and office space in 89 locations across the country. Over 25% of the space is in Jasper, employing about 450 locally. He is also the owner of Meyer Logistics, a sister company that services all Meyer customers plus third-party warehouse and transportation needs, owning their own fleet. Their sales increase averaged 20% a year since 1981. Challenging times were in the 80s with high-interest rates and 90s with a very competitive market, and Mike made sound financial decisions with a diversified business plan. In 2008-2010 when many competitors closed their doors, Mike’s vision for Meyer Distributing enabled them to diversify, acquire, and expand, positioning them as one of the top distributors in the nation. They received the coveted SEMA “Distributor of the Year Award” in 2010, 2015, and 2017 as well as many nominations and industry awards from various manufacturers. Mike was courageous to self-insure his employees in order to reduce their health care costs. Meyer has not had a premium increase for their employees in the last 15 years. He has shared this success with anyone who will listen. He built the family business, treating employees as family. Mike would say a major accomplishment is that 3 of his 4 children will continue the family business, and its future is in good hands. Mike graduated from Wabash College in 1976 summa cum laude in Economics and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He was the first class of entrepreneurship offered at Harvard Business School, where he graduated in 1978 with an MBA. This class and business degree gave him the courage to think and act differently from his peers, moving back to his hometown to start his own business, a very unusual move. Mike’s hobby of forest management has also turned into a business. He buys timber ground for investment. This includes tree planting, and timber stand improvement, along with hunting and fishing on these properties. He and a friend were awarded the Charles Deam and Pioneer Forestry awards for woodland management. Mike is a member of the Nature Conservancy, Indiana Woodland Owners Association, and Quail & Upland Game Alliance. In 1979, Mike co-founded Crystal Farms, Inc. which expanded over the years to become one of the largest turkey operations in the tri-state.

Mike is a mentor to many who want to start their own business, are in a financial bind, need succession planning, or want to know about Meyer’s health plan. He takes the time to meet and discuss as a confidante. He has inspired leaders in the community with his common sense and fiscal approach. He has inspired youth having coached youth baseball, basketball, and soccer. Mike’s community service includes Jasper, Dubois County, the State of Indiana, and our country. He served on the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Board for 10 years. He was elected State Representative for District 63 from 2014-2018. Mike is now serving as a US Senator. He overcame huge odds in beating two US Congressmen to win the primary and then win the election over an incumbent, where incumbents win 85% of the time. He serves on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, Agriculture, Budget, and Appropriations & Aging Committees. Mike has the honor of being elected the first US Senator from Dubois County and in 2021 had the most bills passed of any US Senator. Mike was recognized as an outstanding JHS alumnus in 2008 for his leadership and involvement. He received the Dubois Strong Entrepreneur Award. He was an Eagle Scout, President of his high school class, and President of the Student Body at Wabash College. He is on the Conexus Indiana Logistics Council Southwest and the Mid-State Corridor Development Corp. Mike is a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Joseph Parish. Mike is married to Maureen and they have 4 adult children and 6 grandchildren.

Raphael Ackerman: Ackerman Oil Company (historical)



Raphael was the only son of the family farm in Ireland. Raphael pushed up his draft number to serve his country then came home and bought the family farm. Edwin B. Knies was Mayor of Jasper & ran Knies Distributing and father of Raphael’s wife, Phyllis. Edwin died unexpectedly. The representatives from D-X in Oklahoma came to the visitation for Edwin and was suggested that Raphael buy the company. Raphael was given until the next day after they buried his father-in-law to give him his decision. Raphael knew nothing about the oil business and a few bad years on the farm. He sold the only business he knew, farming, and moved his wife and 2 young children to a rental property. After the first year, the account suggested to Raphael that he might want to see if he can get the farm back. He wasn’t going to make it as a business owner. That leap of faith, lots of hard work, and willingness to learn led to the start of Ackerman Oil Company. The business continued to grow through future generations with Raphael always providing leadership and support.

Raphael took a consignment distribution business that was 1 delivery truck and a few pickups and created Ackerman Oil Company. His son, Mike Ackerman started in the business after high school and continued to grow the company to include Southern Indiana Propane. His daughter, Laura, and her husband started and ran Circle A Food Mart. The 4th Generation started in the business. He took great pride in teaching his children and grandchildren how to work. He often said that if you know how to work, you will never go hungry, and you can learn to succeed in life. Ackerman Oil has grown from a consignment business to a multi-faceted energy company. Raphael was a behind-the-scenes kind of volunteer. He coached his daughter’s softball team. And always drafted girls that did not have much of a home life. He chaired the church Turkey Shoot for years and volunteered in any capacity for Precious Blood Church or School. But was adamant about never being an usher at church. Many Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays were interrupted when Raphael would deliver home heating fuel to families that he knew would never be able to pay the bill. Through Ackerman Oil company, he supported many youth sporting teams and youth organizations. He led by example in teaching his children and grandchildren are also volunteers in their communities.