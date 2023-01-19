Living with COPD

Jasper – Did you know that 24 million Americans have been diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD.) This disease may restrict air flow, cause trouble breathing, and includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

If you or if someone you care for is living with COPD, join us for an educational meeting on the 2nd Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is scheduled for, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 12:00-1:30 p.m. in the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Mary Potter Meeting Room, located inside the hospital at 800 W 9th St., Jasper, IN

For more information about “Living with COPD”, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call 812-996-5232 or 812-996-1528. Pre-registration is not necessary, and there is no cost to attend.