Early Morning Jasper Arrest for Out of County Warrant

(Jasper, Indiana) Just before 6 o’clock, this morning officers with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Cathy Lane, near 25th Street. Officers pulled over the 1997 Chevrolet Lumina for operating with plates belonging to another vehicle and identified the owner as 51-year-old Kurt Kelly of Loogootee. During that name Kelly was found to have an Orange County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine, Operating While Intoxicated, Visiting a Common Nuisance, and Possession of Marijuana. Kurt Kelly was transported to and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on Out of County Warrant charges.