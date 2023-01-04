Indiana State Police Captain Ruben D. Marte’ has announced his retirement after 32 years of service to the Department and to the citizens of Indiana.

Captain Marte’, who is originally from the Bronx, New York, is a 1982 graduate of the DeWitt Clinon High School, and in 1986, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Baruch College, New York City, New York. On December 9, 1990, he graduated from the 48th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was appointed as a Trooper and assigned to the Indiana State Police Post in Seymour, where he served for two years.

In 1992, Marte’ was transferred to the Indiana State Police Post in Bloomington. In 1997, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and was transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Section. Marte’ was recognized for his outstanding service to the Section and quickly rose through the ranks ultimately, in 2003, was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and served as the Commander of the Criminal Intelligence Section and the Special Investigations Section.

In 2007, Marte’ was promoted to the rank of Captain, where he served as the Assistant Commander of the Criminal Records Division, and in 2012 he transferred to the South Zone and served as the Commander of the Criminal Investigation Division.

In 2014 Marte’ was transferred to the Office of the Assistant Superintendent Legal Office and in 2021 he was transferred to the Office of the Superintendent where he served as the first Equity and Inclusion Officer for the Indiana State Police. During his career, he has served the Indiana State Police in the following areas: Tactical Intervention Platoon, Instructor Board Certified – Indiana State Police Recruit Academy, Ohio Highway Patrol Training Academy, and the Indiana University Police Training Academy.

Marte’ now takes his law enforcement career on a new path as the newly elected Sheriff of Monroe County, Indiana.