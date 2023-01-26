Jasper man arrested on identity deception charges Wednesday morning.

A victim in Chattanooga, Tennessee called the Jasper police department to report his identity being used in jasper for employment. After an extensive investigation, it was learned that 35-year-old Ronald Santos had used the victim’s identifying information to obtain employment at a local business. Santos was located while at work and was transported to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department. After an interview was conducted, Santos was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on identify deception charges (Level 6 Felony). The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department assisted with translation in this arrest.