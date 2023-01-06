Kindergarten and Pre-K Registration for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools

Jasper and Ireland Elementary Schools will soon hold registration for Kindergarten and Pre-K enrollment. January 5th marks the beginning of pre-enrollment for Kindergarten registration taking place January 30th. Jasper Elementary School Kindergarteners will register from 4-6:45, and Ireland Elementary students will register from 4-7. Pre-K enrollment for each institution begins Monday, January 9th. Phone lines will open at 5:30 pm on that date. Jasper Elementary School can be reached at 812-556-3600. Ireland Elementary is available by phone at 812-482-7751. More information is posted on the district website at gjcs.k12.in.us.