A total of $41 million in grant funding has been dispersed to 28 human services organizations and community centers to enhance the lives of the Hoosiers they serve. The funds will support capacity-building efforts over the next three years.

Dove Recovery House for Women plans to provide more equitable pay, improve organizational operations, enhance infrastructure quality, establish human resources tools, and provide professional education and training opportunities for their employees. Portions of the funds will support annual operating costs to provide clients with supplies.

Dove House is certified as a level IV Recovery Residence through Indiana Alliance for Recovery Residences and currently has a staff of 35 employees ranging from resident advocates, peer recovery coaches, licensed therapists, and administrative staff.