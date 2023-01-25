Historic spikes in underage vaping and e-cig product use are driving concerns for an epidemic. Spencer County Voice: Action Speaks is a local chapter of a 21-county-strong campaign targeting the reduction of tobacco use among youth. Indiana Health officials work in accordance with Hoosier teens to engage, educate, and empower our future leaders.

Partnerships between officials and the youth demographic strive to bridge the gap between our most vulnerable populations and their governing bodies. These efforts promote collaboration on organized activities that encourage tobacco-free lifestyles.

On January 18th, 2023, several students involved with the Spencer County cohort participated in a Statehouse rally to bring awareness to the harms of tobacco use. The gathering marked the countdown to the #TakeDownTobacco National Day of Action at the Indiana Statehouse’s Youth Day. Participants signed a pledge to be tobacco-free, heard from state officials, and posed for a photo op with State Senator, Mark Messmer.

For more information please visit voiceindiana.org