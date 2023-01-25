Homecoming Week Celebrations at Oakland City University will include an awards ceremony for iChange Nations. The international organization will recognize representatives from 34 countries who have impacted greater levels of change in their community while inspiring others to selflessly follow suit.

The Greg K. Dillon Excellence in Action Award, named for the 1975 OCU alum, will be presented to five honorees. Mr. Dillon founded the unique “Have a Blast with Granddad” concept of providing safety, civility, fitness, and nutrition for kids of any age and was named the iChange Nations ICON Newcomer of the Year in 2021.

Four other individuals with Oakland City or Oakland City University ties will receive prominent honors at the ceremony. It will take place in the Recital Hall of the Cornwell-Reed Building on OCU’s campus on January 26th at 4:00 p.m. CT.