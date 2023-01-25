Since 2005 Indiana’s natural resources have been celebrated with the state DNR photo contest to promote historic state resources. It’s that time of year again when the Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology are asking Hoosiers to find their cameras and favorite historic destinations.

Interested photography lovers can email their JPEG filed black and white or colored images to aborland@dnr.IN.gov by April 7th. Subjects must be at least 50 years old and located within state lines, and while they aren’t required to be fully restored, images of exclusively natural elements will not be accepted.

Applicants may enter up to three images with a limit of one entry per email. For complete rules and guidelines for the required entry form, see on.IN.gov/preservationmonth.