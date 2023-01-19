Basic Medic First Aid® with AED

Jasper – Medic First Aid® with AED (automated external defibrillator) is a basic training course in emergency care designed for use in the business/industrial setting. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), AED use, and other important emergency care skills are combined into this course, which allows the graduate to function with one consistent set of priorities in a medical emergency. Students learn the same priorities of care and approach to the patient used by professionals. This approach results in a continuity of care as the patient is passed on to the EMT, nurse, and doctor.

Successful completion of the course means the student has acquired these skills, understands the dangers of an emergency scene and how to evaluate them, and understands the use of protective barriers. Taught by nationally certified instructors, the course satisfies OSHA requirements for industry and business.

A Medic First Aid® with AED course will be offered Monday, February 13th, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

The fee for the class is $65; class size is limited, and pre-registration is required by visiting Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and clicking on “Classes & Events,” or calling the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.

A Medic First Aid Bloodborne Pathogens class can be added to this course to provide participants with the knowledge to reduce or eliminate the occupational risk of bloodborne pathogens. The cost for this additional class is $20 per person. For more details, please call 812-996-2399, option 1.