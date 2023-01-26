Jasper’s Director of Community Development and Planning, Darla Blazey, recently distributed an update to the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project.

Newly released information revealed that Thursday, January 26th would mark the beginning of barricades being moved by construction crews and the installation of directional traffic signage to close the Northwest Quadrant to make way for demolition work. Minimal traffic disruption is expected in the Northeast Quadrant as construction of the courthouse railing and sidewalk, swing installation, trash can placement, and the addition of benches, bike racks, and signs come to a close. The full project’s completion is subjective to weather and availability of supplies. 2-hour parking in the lot adjacent to City Hall and foot traffic accessibility to building entrances will continue to be maintained.

Wednesday, February 1st is slated for the next meeting with contract representatives. Residents may contact the City Engineering Department at 812-482-4255 with specific construction questions.