Effective on January 1st of this year, the Dubois County Community Foundation began operating with two new board members. A press release on January 26th stated Mary Beth “Becky” Beckman and Jodi Richardson as the newest additions to the organization’s panel of directors.

Becky Beckman recently completed her second term on the Dubois County Council. The Jasper native formerly served on the Community Foundation’s grants committee. As a Jasper resident, Jodi Richardson recently served on the Community Foundation’s community coalition. Richardson serves as the Director of Behavioral Health, Social Work, and Pastoral Care at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

Additional changes to the 15-member group of community volunteers from across the county include the appointment of Cory Menke to the board of directors to serve as treasurer as well as Helen Camacho being named secretary. The organization is responsible for the oversight of strategic plans, policy, and stewardship of more than $65 million in assets. A comprehensive list of their board of directors can be found using the link provided here:

visit: https://www.dccommunityfoundation.org/staffboard