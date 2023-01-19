Wednesday Weight Checks for Baby

Jasper, Ind. – Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s lactation consultants are offering free walk-in, infant weight checks on Wednesdays except the 1st Wednesday of the month from 9-11 a.m. Lactation consults will also be available by appointment if needed. 812-996-0383

Weight checks will be held in the First Level Conference Room. Enter the main entrance of the hospital and stop at the information desk. Signs will be posted directing you to the appropriate location (across from the outpatient lab).

** A mask will be required.