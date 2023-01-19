Dubois County Chamber of Commerce Seeking New Board of Director Applicants

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is seeking candidates to fill vacancies on its Board of Directors. The organization, formed in 2019 from the merger of the Huntingburg and Ferdinand chambers, serves the entire county striving to provide the business community with one unified voice.

Individuals from all over Dubois County with relevant skills and experience to help meet the needs of a growing organization will be considered and are encouraged to apply. Serving on the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce board is a rewarding way to give back to the community, create and develop lasting friendships and working relationships, and to develop and meet leadership goals.

“This board is a working board and we are looking for new potential board members that are eager and willing to do the work necessary to continue building the foundation of the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce,” said Amy Gehlhausen, the chamber’s interim director. “This is a great opportunity to positively give back to your community by promoting economic strength, fostering civic engagement, and helping to create a unique sense and quality of place in Dubois County.”

Potential nominees are encouraged to reach out to chamber.director@duboiscountychamber.com for additional information regarding the application process. Candidates can also reach out by phone at 812-827-8274.

About the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce supports the business community of Dubois County with a unified voice and serves business of all sizes by providing leadership, advocacy, and member-to-member collaborative opportunities by working at a county, regional, and state level to foster growth and profitability for its members. For more information or to become a Dubois County Chamber of Commerce member, visit www.duboiscountychamber.com.