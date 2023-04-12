Evansville, IN – 31 Southern Indiana High School teams will compete in the 7th Annual STEM Challenge on Friday, April 14th at Oakland City University. Each team will include four students that will compete in a variation of group challenges relevant to the industry centered around teamwork, critical thinking, and problem-solving. Challenges have been developed and will be administered by local companies including ATTC Manufacturing, Farbest Foods, Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Kimball Electronics, Nix Companies, Toyota, Waupaca, and collaborations of USI with Manpower as well as Reckitt with Berry Global.

The top three teams in each challenge and the top three teams overall will be awarded cash prizes.

A Teamwork/Communication cash prize will be awarded to the team that displays the best teamwork and communication skills. Scholarships will be awarded to all participants. Come support these remarkable teams and participants at the award ceremony starting at 1:30pm CST in the Johnson Center Gymnasium at Oakland City University.

For a glimpse into the STEM Challenge check out the 2017 video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLUVQrZ9NNo