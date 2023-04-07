Dr. Mary Posner: Commemorating Anti-Vietnam Efforts Decades Later (Interview) – 18 WJTS

Joyce Murrell sits down with Rockport resident Dr. Mary Posner, to talk about what commemorating the Vietnam War efforts, both opposing the entry into the war, and the support for the troops who perished because of the war, has meant to the History of our Nation.

“The Vietnam War was raging and Mary began feeling that her small office should be filled with more important conversations. When the bombing of Nepalm happened, a spark was lit in the young woman’s heart that influenced her activism against the war, and continues to nationally inspire Americans of all ages.”

Story and Interview by Joyce Murrell.

Stock media provided by Pond5.