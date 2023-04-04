Meet Addison, The Dubois County Humane Society Pet of The Week! (4/4/2023)

Kaitlyn Neukam joins Tori of the Dubois County Humane Society about this week’s Pet of the Week, Addison.

For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: DuboisCountyHumane.org

The Dubois County Humane Society has a part-time position available! This position will fill 2-3 day shifts per week. Shifts last from 9 AM- 3 PM [Email hidden]

*Cleans and maintains kennel area with necessary disease preventative chemicals.

*Feeds, waters and provides daily care for animals

*Administers medications for animals as prescribed

*Interact with animals to aid in proper socialization

*General cleaning duties included but not limited to laundry, emptying trash, mopping floors and cleaning restroom using necessary chemicals

*Stocks food storage areas as needed

*Keeps supervisor informed of animal behavior, changes in health, and other concerns

Applicant must be able to work on their own. Applicant must have excellent job attendance history. Be able to lift, bend, and stand for the duration of the shift. Be able to handle and walk dogs ranging from 5-100lbs. Must enjoy animals and uphold the values and mission of The Dubois County Humane Society.

Visit here for more.