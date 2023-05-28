Jasper, Ind. – The Dubois County Museum has multiple upcoming events in June

On Saturday, June 3rd, they are holding Discover Dairy Day from 10 AM – 2 PM to learn about what happens on a dairy farm.

There will be free food samples including ice cream and root beer floats and Wood Capital Pizza and Jasper FFA will be there serving food.

Many activities will be available, such as butter making, petting a baby calf, touch-a tractor, a pedal tractor pull, and more.

Admission to the museum will be free for the event.

On Sunday, June 4th at 1:30 PM author Anneliese Krauter will speak about her family’s memories of the holocaust.

Admission is free for the museum for this event

On Saturday, June 10th at 10:30 AM there will be a preschool storytime, with crafts and activities to do.

On Saturday, June 17th Lori Roberts will portray Martha Washington as part of the Museum’s Historical Figures Come to Life series at 10:30 AM.

On Wednesday, June 21st from 10 AM to 2 PM there will be a Play Day for preschoolers and Mothers to come and play with toys.

On Saturday, June 24th they will host Fishing with Grandpa where you can learn how to tie a fly fishing fly from 10 AM to 4 PM.

For more information about The Dubois County Museum and its upcoming events, visit their website at duboiscountymuseum.org.