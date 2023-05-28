Doris A. Vinson, age 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Doris was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on August 1, 1951, to Aloysius and Bernadine (Kaelin) Persohn. She married David W. Vinson on April 21, 1979, in Petersburg, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2016.

Doris was a 1969 graduate of Birdseye High School.

She worked at Kimball Electronics for many years and then went on to sell insurance for American Family Insurance.

She was a member of Petersburg Moose Lodge #1617 and the V.F.W. Women’s Auxiliary.

Doris enjoyed the Smoky Mountains, bowling, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons; Brett (Sara) Vinson, Jasper, IN, and Brandon (Leanna) Vinson, Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, and one brother; Thomas Persohn.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A funeral service for Doris A. Vinson will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper. Minister Ryan Scherer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association or to the wishes of the family.

