Tell City, IN – Contractors working with the Hoosier National Forest will begin

construction and maintenance on a segment of the popular Hemlock Cliffs Hiking Trail, in Crawford County, beginning May 30, 2023. Work is expected to last for four to five weeks. This project will include replacing an older trail bridge, constructing new wooden stairs, and correcting trail tread to improve tread and drainage. These actions will create a more sustainable, longer lasting trail for visitors to enjoy.

For contractor and public safety, visitors are asked to avoid using the trail between the eastern trailhead and the first trail bridge. Hikers can still use the western trailhead. For out-and-back hikes, users can pass through the rock shelter to create a “loop.” Signs will be posted at either end of the work area.

Funding for this project has been made possible by the Great American Outdoors Act