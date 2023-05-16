(Pike County, Indiana) The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for State Road 61, north of Winslow, which will begin on or around Monday, May 22nd, 2023.

At that time crews will begin restricting the northbound lanes of State Road 61 to allow fiber optic installation on utility poles along the roadway and for utility trucks to park in the roadway during the project.

INDOT will utilize flaggers to control traffic during the restrictions that will take place between 8 o’clock in the morning and 4:00 p.m. on weekdays. The project is expected to be complete in two weeks, barring unforeseen circumstances or weather-related delays.

Hoosier motorists can stay up to date with the latest road closures, conditions, and alerts at any time by visiting INDOT’s social media pages or by using the TrafficWise app.