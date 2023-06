The Jasper Chamber is inviting the public to attend the ribbon cutting of Tre’ Vione’s, a new restaurant on the south side of Jasper.

The new restaurant located at 124 Third Avenue will specialize in New Orleans Cuisines.

The ribbon cutting for this new business in Jasper will take place on June 1st at 4:00 PM. For more information about Tre’ Vione’s, their menu, or to make reservations, visit their website at rnatm.com