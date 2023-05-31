Latest News

Ribbon Cutting for Jasper Restaurant Tre’ Vione’s Set to Take Place June 1st Loop the Lake Kayak & Canoe Race Canceled Indiana State Department of Agriculture Accepting Submissions for Agriculture Photo Contest Community Health Screening to be Held by Memorial Hospital on June 30th Medic First Aid Refresher and AED Course Being Held at Memorial Southside Office

DC Mutilsport’s Loop the Lake Kayak & Canoe Race has been canceled.

This race that was set to take place on the 3rd at the Ferdinand State Forrest was planned to have racers take two laps around the Lake. The race was canceled on May 31st.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post