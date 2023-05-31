DC Mutilsport’s Loop the Lake Kayak & Canoe Race has been canceled.
This race that was set to take place on the 3rd at the Ferdinand State Forrest was planned to have racers take two laps around the Lake. The race was canceled on May 31st.
