The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is now accepting submissions for their Agriculture Photo Contest.

The contest is open to all Indiana residents and was created to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state’s agricultural landscape.

Participants are encouraged to submit photos reflecting the wide array of agriculture. The categories photos can be entered under are:

On the Farm: Showcasing any building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm.

Faces of Agriculture: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel, and fiber in Indiana.

Agritourism: Spotlighting Indiana's seasonal and agricultural destinations, such as orchards, wineries, and farmers markets.

Conservation: Highlighting Indiana's natural beauty with landscapes, water, and wildlife.

Ten winners will be selected with two of them being from each category and two overall winners.

Winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at the Indiana State Fair, to be recognized and receive certificates from Lt. Gov. Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb. The winners will also have their photographs featured in the offices of the Lt. Governor’s Family of Business in Indianapolis throughout the year.

Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format accommodated by a submission form for each photo. Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, composition, and category representation. Entries must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on June 30th. For entry forms or more information on guidelines and criteria, visit ISDA.IN.GOV