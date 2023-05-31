Jasper, Ind. – Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is hosting a “Friday Community Health Screening”.

The screening will take place on Friday, June 30th from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 W. 12th Ave., in Jasper.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older and will have their cholesterol (including total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides) and blood glucose checked via finger stick. A 12-hour fast is required before the screening; but you can drink water and take prescribed medications.

The cost is $30 and may be paid at the screening. The screening lasts approximately 15 minutes, and pre-registration is required.

To register for the screening, or for more information, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and clicking on Classes and Events. You can also register by calling the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.