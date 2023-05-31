Jasper, Ind. – A Medic First Aid Refresher with AED course is being offered at Memorial Southside Office

The refresher course teaches the basics of emergency care and is designed for use in the business/industrial setting. The refresher course also reviews the primary and secondary essential skills of patient care that students learned in the initial training. These skills allow the graduates to function with one consistent set of priorities in a medical emergency.

The class will be offered on Thursday, June 29, from 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

The cost for the class is $50 and the class size will be limited. Pre-registration is required and can be done by visiting Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and clicking on “Classes & Events”.

You can also Pre-register by calling the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399, option 1, or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399. You will need to bring your current certification card when you attend the course.

A Medic First Aid Bloodborne Pathogens class can be added to the course to provide participants with the knowledge to reduce or eliminate the occupational risk of bloodborne pathogens. The cost for this additional class is $20 per person. To register for the addition, call 812-996-2399, option 1.