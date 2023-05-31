Latest News

Jasper, Ind. – Memorial Hospital is hosting a class called “Stop the Bleed”.

This informational program focuses on the immediate response to bleeding, recognizing life-threatening bleeding, and appropriate ways to stop bleeding.

The next program is Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 8:00-9:00 a.m. in the 1st Level Conference Room at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, 800 West 9th Street, Jasper. 

The class is free but pre-registration is required and can be done by emailing B.J. Sherman, Trauma Services at Memorial Hospital, at bsherman@mhhcc.org.

