Jasper, Ind. – A free support group for stroke survivors and their caregivers is being held by Memorial Hospital.

The support group holds monthly meetings where you can talk openly with others who share similar experiences.

The support group is held on the 4th Tuesday of every month.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 27th., from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the Mary Potter Meeting Room at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. 800 W 9th St.

The meetings are free to attend and pre-registration is not required.

For more information about the Stroke Survivor and Caregiver Support Group, call Brandie Beck, RN, Neuroscience Nurse Coordinator, at 812-996-5912 or Shaylyn Persinger, BSN, RN, Telemedicine Services at 812-996-6364. You can also e-mail questions or comments to strokesupport@mhhcc.org.