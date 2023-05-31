Latest News

Niehaus Disc Golf Course Hosting Tournament First Weekend of June: Walking Trails and Driving Range Closed Dubois County Veterans Council Hosting Flag Disposal Ceremony June 9th State Road 56 Scheduled for Closure June 7th, 2023 Clark County Man Arrested for Child Pornography Dubois County Man Found Guilty of Child Molesting by Jury

Saturday, June 3rd, and Sunday, June 4th will be host to a Disc Gold Tournament at the Huntingburg Niehaus Park.

The adjoining amenities of the walking trails and driving range at this location will be closed to the public during the hours of:

7:00AM to 7:00PM on Saturday, June 3rd

and

7:00AM to 2:00PM on Sunday, June 4th.

Both amenities will reopen to the public after these time slots.

For more information, please contact Dale Payne, Parks & Recreation Department Superintendent, at (812) 683-3622, or by email at dpayne@huntingburg-in.gov.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post