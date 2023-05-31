Saturday, June 3rd, and Sunday, June 4th will be host to a Disc Gold Tournament at the Huntingburg Niehaus Park.

The adjoining amenities of the walking trails and driving range at this location will be closed to the public during the hours of:

7:00AM to 7:00PM on Saturday, June 3rd

and

7:00AM to 2:00PM on Sunday, June 4th.

Both amenities will reopen to the public after these time slots.

For more information, please contact Dale Payne, Parks & Recreation Department Superintendent, at (812) 683-3622, or by email at dpayne@huntingburg-in.gov.