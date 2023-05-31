The annual disposal of used or worn American flags will take place at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds on Friday, June 9th, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM EST.

Patriotic songs, and the singing of the National Anthem will precede, followed by the flag disposal ceremony.

Clint Reuber, the President of the Dubois County Veterans Council, will be the Master of Ceremonies for this event. The Honor Guard from the American Legion Post #493 will also give a 21 gun salute and play taps at this event.

If unable to attend this event, the public can also utilize select drop-off locations throughout the county to properly dispose of flags: