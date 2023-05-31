Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has plans to close State Road 56, just West of Petersburg, for scheduled construction.

This closure will occur near North County Road 500 West. During the closure, crews will perform a culvert replacement. The project is expected to be completed within a day, depending on the weather.

The official detour for the closure is State Road 65 to State Road 64 to State Road 57. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

INDOT encourages Southern Indiana Motorists to engage with their Facebook Page, Twitter, or to utilize the Trafficwise website and application online to stay informed on current road construction and closures.