(Clark County, Indiana) A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was sent to the Indiana State Police – Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in Sellersburg in January 2023. Detectives promptly began an investigation into the allegations of a specific account being used to transmit child sex abuse material. Charlestown resident, 19-year-old Dartanion Arcaedia Diego Glover, now faces several felony charges as a result.

A search warrant was requested based on information obtained during the investigation. On Tuesday, May 30th, 2023, that warrant was executed at a High Street address in Charlestown, Indiana by members of the ICAC task force.

The search performed at that location prompted an additional warrant to be issued for Dartanion Glover who was arrested without further incident at his residence and transported to the Clark County Jail.

Glover is charged with three Level 5 Felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography.