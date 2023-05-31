(Jasper, Indiana) On May 4th, 2021, 32-year-old Joshua T. Govea, of Jasper, was arrested following an investigation into child molesting and public voyeurism incidents that occurred at a Jasper apartment.

During that time a 10-year-old girl disclosed to school personnel that Govea had touched the child inappropriately and believed the man had taken photos of her while sleeping.

Jasper Police Department Detective, Greg Brescher, headed the investigation into the allegations against Joshua Govea. Last Monday jurors were selected for the hearing of evidence on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Closing arguments for juror consideration were presented on Thursday, and after less than an hour of deliberations, Govea was found guilty of all charges. Judge Nathan Verkamp released Govea to the custody of the Dubois County Security Center to await sentencing for a Level 1 Felony Child Molesting, Level 4 Felony Child Molesting, and Class A Misdemeanor of Public Voyeurism.

Deputy Prosecutor, Brian Lucchi, acknowledged the combined efforts of several agencies and personnel that brought Joshua Govea to justice. No effort in this pursuit was greater than that of the 10-year-old survivor of Govea’s crimes whose indescribable bravery allowed her to testify against her attacker rather than risk Joshua Govea escaping accountability for his crimes.

Govea now faces between 20 and 40 years in prison and will receive his sentence on June 23rd, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.