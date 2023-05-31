(New Albany, Indiana) Indiana State Police Detectives are investigating a police-involved shooting of a New Albany Police Department Officer.

Officials say that a shooting incident occurred on Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Green Street in New Albany, and although no injuries were sustained, police began searching for 29-year-old Barry Sowders, of New Albany, regarding the incident.

Just after 11:30 that morning officers spotted a vehicle matching the one driven by the suspect on the 1400 block of Grant Street in New Albany and witnessed Sowders exit the vehicle. Police attempted to approach Barry Sowders when they saw a handgun in his possession and began to detain the suspect.

Sowders evaded police by fleeing on foot and a chase ensued. Barry Sowders fired the handgun at two officers and struck Corporal Andrew Byrne, who returned fire and shot Sowders.

As Sowders continued fleeing he shot at a third pursuing officer and was available to evade police. Multiple law enforcement agencies established a perimeter around the scene and provided medical assistance to the shot Corporal Byrne before an ambulance transported that officer to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The search for Sowders continued as a combined effort of several agencies, including an ISP and LMPD helicopter. Around 12:30 p.m. a group of officers located the injured Sowders lying on the porch of a Market Street residence near the location of the shooting. Barry Sowders was treated for his injuries, taken into custody, and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The ISP continues to investigate this case at the request of NAPD Chief, Todd Baily. Sowders has been released from the hospital and is awaiting extradition to Indiana in the Jefferson County Metro Corrections facility. His warrant lists three counts of attempted murder and resisting law enforcement.

Corporal Andrew Byrnes remains at the hospital listed in fair condition.