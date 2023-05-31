Riley S. Mullis, 18 of Dubois passed away on Monday, May 29th West of Taswell. Riley was born on January 29, 2005, in Jasper to Dean O. and Mary (Brosmer) Mullis.

Riley was employed at Sander Processing in Celestine. He enjoyed hunting turkey, deer, and coons. He loved being an uncle and being with family and friends. He enjoyed life and raising his dogs, Junior and Judy.

Surviving are his parents, Dean O. and Mary Mullis of St. Anthony. His siblings, Wes Mullis of Petersburg, Jaylynn Mullis, Haley Quinn, Conner Mullis, Lanie Mullis, and Heavenly Mullis all of St. Anthony. His maternal grandparents, Terry and Becky Brosmer of Dubois. His nephew, Bentley Quinn. Riley was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rose and Leo Mullis, an uncle Dallas Brosmer and an aunt, Charlene Rickenbaugh.

Funeral services for Riley Mullis will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 12:00 noon at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, with graveside services following at St. Raphael’s Church Cemetery in Dubois. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and Friday from 8:00 AM until Noon. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.