Chrissie Ann Spalding, age 44, of Leavenworth, IN passed away May 30, 2023, at her mother’s home in Leavenworth, IN.

She was born on May 12, 1979, to Joseph G. Spalding and Fannie (Cissell) Spalding in Louisville, KY.

Chrissie worked for many years as head cook for the residents at Todd-Dickey Nursing Home in Leavenworth, IN. But more than anything she loved the beach. She traveled to many destinations and several countries to visit different beaches. She worked from the age of 15 years old, she was a hard-working person. She also enjoyed going boating.

She is preceded in death by her father Joseph G. Spalding and her sister Bobbie J. Cissell.

Chrissie is survived by her mother, Fannie Spalding, brothers James Spalding and Zackery Garcia, and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen per Chrissie’s wishes.

