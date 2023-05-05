Alpha Delta Kappa was founded in 1947 as a professional teacher sorority to support the professional efforts of outstanding women educators. The Beta Gamma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa has awarded $500 scholarships to two Jasper graduates.

Abbey Armstrong, an elementary education major, is the daughter of Clay and Stephanie Armstrong. She is a Jasper High School graduate and attends Ball State University. She has been on the dean’s list each year and was in the Ball State Honors College. She is a member of the Ball State Future Educators Peer Mentor program, the Cardinal Teacher Corps and she currently serves as the president of the Education in Action program and vice president of the Gamma Theta Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi at Ball State. Her experiences include being a supplemental instructor at Ball State, an instructor for the Jasper High School Marching Band, and a substitute teacher for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools.

Kaitlyn Henke, a secondary education math major, is the daughter of Chris and Julie Henke. She is a Jasper High School graduate and attends Indiana University. She has consistently been named to the dean’s list and is a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority where she is the chapter president and vice president of membership experience. She is the fundraising chair for the Indiana University Riley’s Dance Marathon. Her work experiences include being a caretaker, a substitute teacher for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools, and an office and warehouse assistant at Hedinger Beverage Distributing.

Alpha Delta Kappa works to empower women educators to advance inclusion, educational excellence, altruism, and world understanding. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to Abbey and Kaitlyn as well as wish them well in all of their future endeavors.