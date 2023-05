Sultan’s Run Golf Course Hosts Media Day for the Upcoming Senior LPGA Championship – 18 News Shorts

Kurt Gutgsell along with many others celebrated the upcoming LPGA Championship with a Media Day full of interviews and discussions on what this tournament will bring to Southern Indiana, economically and otherwise.

Chris Tretter, Co-Owner of Sultan’s Run, tells us how this unique opportunity came about, and more:

Story By: Kurt Gutgsell

Stock media provided by Pond5.